BAPD chief announces retirement

A week after Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum announced a new police chief at the Tulsa Police Department, we’ve learned that there’s another hole in a large area department.

On Friday, Broken Arrow Police Chief Brandon Berryhill announced his retirement after 30 years with the City of Broken Arrow.

Chief Berryhill will continue to serve as the Chief through October 31st while a nationwide search for his replacement is completed.

“I moved to Broken Arrow as a newlywed 30 years ago,” said Chief Berryhill. “We were immediately welcomed by the city we have called home. I am blessed to have raised my family here. I am certain growing up in Broken Arrow was a huge factor in my children’s lives. I am grateful for the support from my wife throughout this journey and attribute much of my success to her support. It has been an honor to serve the citizens of Broken Arrow. As scripture states in Matthew 23:11, ‘The greatest among you shall be your servant.’”

Berryhill joined the Broken Arrow Police Department in 1994, after serving two years as a campus police officer for the University of Central Oklahoma.

Chief Berryhill has secured funding to create the department’s first Real Time Crime Information Center. This state-of-the-art center will bring together technology, staff, citizens, and public-private partnerships to transform law enforcement for decades to come.

Chief Berryhill also created a Broken Arrow Police Foundation, a non-profit 501(c)(3), to assist in securing additional funds to make the RTCIC a reality.



