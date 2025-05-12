BAPD investigating deadly motorcycle crash on Highway 51

By Matt Hutson

The Broken Arrow Police Department is investigating following a deadly motorcycle crash on Highway 51 Monday morning.

Police say the crash happened just after 1 a.m. near Highway 51 and North Aspen Avenue. Traffic investigators and detectives are working to find exactly what caused the crash.

Police say early reports show the motorcycle was moving at a high rate of speed when it crashed into another vehicle.

The motorcyclist died on scene and the driver of the car was not injured.

All lanes of Highway 51 have reopened.

