BAPD, QuikTrip team up for 23rd Annual Safety Spooktacular

BROKEN ARROW -- The Broken Arrow Police Department is teaming up with QuikTrip to bring families a safe alternative for Halloween with the 23rd Annual Spooktacular event.

In year’s past, children would go door-to-door in search of candy, but a lot of cities have started throwing big Halloween parties so kids can get free candy and have fun without the fear of knocking on a stranger’s door.

On Saturday, Broken Arrow Police are hosting their annual Spooktacular event complete with free candy, games, music, a costume contest, QuikTrip inflatables, and much more.

Hannah Perry, BAPD public information coordinator, says this a chance for people to see officers in non-emergency situations.

“Being able to just be seen in the community, to allow people of Broken Arrow and surrounding towns to be able to see them as approachable, but also to provide a safer place for families,” Perry said.

Labeled Broken Arrow’s biggest Halloween event, the party takes place in the Rose District Saturday from 5 to 9 p.m.

Aisha Jefferson, QuikTrip’s corporate communications manager, said QuikTrip is also providing candy, games, and prizes.

“QuikTrip is involved because the Broken Arrow Police Department is a great community partner for us, and we’re super excited to be a part of the community they serve day-in and day-out,” Jefferson said.

She said there will be inflatable doughnuts, and pizza slices kids can crawl on, and the Oscar Meyer wiener mobile will be there, as well.