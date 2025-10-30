BAPD seeking aid from public to fill food pantries

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Broken Arrow Police Department is asking residents to help support local food pantries.
They say with Broken Arrow Neighbors seeing record numbers of people in need, they are asking for donations to be brought to the Broken Arrow Public Safety Complex, located at 1101 North 6th Street.
The items needed are:
- canned meats
- pasta sauce
- cereal
- soups
- personal hygiene products
- juice (in plastic containers)
- jelly (in plastic containers)
- dry pasta
- macaroni and cheese
- peanut butter
- rice and dry beans
- ramen
- pet food
- plastic grocery bags