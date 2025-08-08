BAPS releases new school bus tracking app

By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow Public Schools released a new school bus tracking app called My Ride K-12.

The app allows parents to look up their kids’ school bus location and see what time they’re set to arrive home or at school.

BAPS Transportation Manager Tammie White said the district is looking to add even more features to the app in the future.

“We are piloting out of Rhodes Elementary the fact that the students will be able to scan on the bus and then the parent will see when their child loaded the bus and when their child exits the bus.”

While they’re piloting the app through elementary schools, BAPS said any student or parent can download it and use it.

So far, they said around 3,000 parents have already downloaded the app.

