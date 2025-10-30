BAPS says meal programs will continue uninterrupted amid potential SNAP suspension

Broken Arrow Public Schools says their meal programs will be continuing uninterrupted amid concerns about the potential SNAP suspension.

The district’s child nutrition team released a video on Wednesday updating parents about what to expect during the upcoming weeks.

Importantly, the district stated all school breakfast and lunch programs will continue without interruption due to the U.S. Department of Agriculture funds still being received by the Oklahoma State Department of Education.

Students already receiving free or reduced meals don’t need to take any action at this time.

For families who believe they might need free or reduced meals due to a loss of income or issues surrounding the shutdown, you can submit an application for the district’s meal program here.

For any questions about meal accounts or for anyone needing assistance with their meal program application, the district’s child nutrition department can be reached at 918-259-4565.

To watch Broken Arrow Public School’s full child nutrition update video, click here.