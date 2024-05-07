Bartlesville and Barnsdall classes canceled Tuesday after deadly storms

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Barnsdall Public Schools are closed Tuesday after a tornado swept through the town.

In a Facebook post, the school district announced classes were canceled after the tornado caused devastation and damaged electricity throughout the small town.

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) said at least one person is dead and Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) reported 30 to 40 homes damaged after the severe weather. A natural gas leak is also reported.

Barnsdall Public Schools said roads are closed and emergency procedures are underway.

Bartlesville Public Schools (BPS) are closed and classes are canceled Tuesday after heavy storms ripped through the city.

BPS officials say canceled classes won’t be held virtually due to power outages around town.

Recent storms swept through the central US, hitting Kansas and Oklahoma heavily.

Bartlesville was hit hard — Washington County Emergency Management reported tornado damages to residential and commercial structures, including the Hampton Inn and the Medical Park, as well as five reported injuries following the severe weather on Monday night.

