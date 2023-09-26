Bartlesville man pleads guilty in deadly family stabbing

Dustin James Blackfeet

By Ben Morgan

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — A Bartlesville man accused in the deadly stabbing of two family members pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of murder in Washington County.

Dustin Blackfeet took a plea deal and was sentenced on the same day jury selection was set to start to take his case to trial.

The plea means Blackfeet will serve two life sentences for the deaths of Andrea Long, his half-sister, and Charles Ford, his uncle.

A third count, related to the stabbing of his mother, who was only injured, was dismissed in the deal.

Blackfeet was arrested in April 2022 after the stabbing. Authorities say a fight broke out over the treatment of Blackfeet’s grandmother.

Long died after being taken to the hospital, Ford died a  few days after the stabbing. Blackfeet was treated for self-inflicted stab wounds as well.

Entering a plea means there will be no trial or risk of mistrial.

