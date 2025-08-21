Bartlesville Police investigating body found in abandoned building

Bartlesville Police Department Bartlesville Police Department
By FOX23.com News Staff

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — The Bartlesville Police Department is investigating after a body was found in an abandoned building Thursday morning.

Police said around 3:45 a.m., officers found an open door at an abandoned building near Northwest Jennings Avenue and West Hensley Boulevard.

While clearing the building, officers found a body inside. Police said they are not sure how long the body had been in the building.

The Oklahoma Medical Examiner’s Office responded to assist with the investigation and will determine the cause of death. Police said no foul play is suspected.

The investigation remains ongoing.

