BBB warns of PayPal Bitcoin scam

PayPal is a convenient way to pay your friends, or for things you buy online, but now scammers are using it to trick you out of your money.

The email appears to be from service@paypal.com. It uses the company’s real dark blue, light blue logo. In the email it claims you have a pending purchase for Bitcoin for nearly $700.

“Be really careful. This is becoming a very common scam because they’re using very prevalent terminology as far as the companies go with Bitcoin and PayPal,” said Amie Mitchell, CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Eastern Oklahoma.

Mitchell says any messages you get, look for mistakes with grammar or wording that may be off. Those are signs of a scam.

The message says:

“You have an invite from Bitcoin Exchange Alert: A debit of $698.99 for a Bitcoin purchase has been initiated. If you did not authorize this transaction, please log in to your account or contact +1 (801) 459-3455 our official team immediately.”

Instead of saying alert, a Bitcoin purchase has been initiated, this specific message says you have an invite from Bitcoin Exchange Alert. It’s also weird that it places the phone number in between the wording to contact our official team.

Using the word immediately is another sign this could be a scam since scammers want you to act fast.

“The problem is the link in the email is going to download some malware on your device. Or if you call that phone number to say, ‘Hey, I didn’t do this purchase of any bitcoin,’ then they’re going to start asking for more information, like a cancelation charge and your credit card number or your social security number so they can look up the transaction. So the first thing that I recommend you do if you get one of these is do not click any links. Do not make a phone call to the number listed,” said Mitchell.

On the PayPal website, in their security center, it tells users to forward suspicious emails to their team through phishing@paypal.com.

They also help you identify fake messages. PayPal will not use a generic greeting. Real messages from PayPal will always use the full name listed in your PayPal account.

If you ever get an email or text from any company, agency or organization claiming you owe money or a purchase was made that you’re not aware of, don’t reply to that message.

Instead, look up that company or agency on your own and call them with the number you find. You can also open the app you already have downloaded on your phone, if it’s a service you use, to check your account.