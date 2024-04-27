BE WEATHER AWARE! Severe weather threat picks up Saturday

Severe weather

By April Hill

Meteorologists at the National Weather Service say storms will develop to the west and move into northeast Oklahoma Saturday afternoon and evening.

All modes of severe weather are possible.

A flood watch is in effect Saturday into Sunday with up to seven inches of rain possible.

PSO sent a warning text message to customers that they are monitoring incoming severe weather that may cause outages. PSO says they are prepared and encourage everyone else to do the same.

Make sure you have a battery powered radio available.

The KRMG StormCenter is staffed and ready to activate if the weather does turn severe.

