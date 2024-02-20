Bear attacks handler during circus show in China

Asian black bear

By Jen Townley

A horrifying moment during a circus show in China, when a bear turned on the ringmaster and pinned him to the ground.

According to Daily Mail the attack happened in front of a screaming crowd last Tuesday.

The video shows the Asian black bear named Xiong Xiong and two artists standing on a stage in the middle of an act, when the bear decides to tackle one of the performers to the ground. You then see the second man rushing in to help his partner.

Chinese media reported that it took up to six circus staff to rescue the artist and place the bear in its cage.


