Bidding set to begin for auction of the historic Price Tower in Bartlesville

Frank Lloyd Wright’s Price Tower in Bartlesville is set to be auctioned through a Chapter 7 bankruptcy sale, according to Commercial Oklahoma.

The sale of the tower was originally approved by a Washington County judge in January, allowing it to proceed at $1.4 million under the original contract to McFarlin Building Company.

After agreeing in court to sell the Price Tower to McFarlin Building Company, Green Copper Holdings and Copper Tree Inc, the defendants in the lawsuit over who owns the tower, filed for bankruptcy.

A jury was set to decide the recipient for the disbursement and liability claims in February but because the sellers, Green Copper Holdings and Copper Tree Inc., declared bankruptcy, the case was set to be moved to bankruptcy court.

Now, an auction is set to take place in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Oklahoma in Tulsa on May 6 at 9 a.m.

The auction will include all real estate, assets and personal property associated with the Price Tower and will be open to all who submit a qualified bid prior to the auction date.

A stalking horse bid of $1.4 million has been placed by McFarlin Building, LLC.

Commercial Oklahoma says the minimum bid is $1,539,287 and bids will be accepted beginning March 31. Final sale approval is subject to court confirmation.

Interested buyers are asked to contact Schlotfelt at sschlotfelt@commercialoklahoma.com.