‘Big Dam Party’ results in biggest weekend ever for Gathering Place

We knew it was big, but now we know just how many people were at the Big Dam Party over Labor Day weekend.

Tulsa Regional Tourism, a division of the Tulsa Regional Chamber of Commerce, today finished crunching all the numbers, and they say the party attracted more than 100-thousand visitors to Gathering Place during the four-day event.

In case you didn’t know, the party was to celebrate the opening of the new pedestrian bridge, the new Zink Lake, and the new low water dam that makes the lake possible.

Gathering Place says the event resulted in three of their top-five busiest days ever, and the number-one busiest weekend ever.

They say it drew people from several other surrounding states, and even a few dozen from other countries like France, England, and El Salvador.

Tourism officials say Zink Lake making a splash on social media too, with hundreds of thousands of clicks.

They say a video on the River Parks’ various platforms got one-million views during Labor Day weekend alone.