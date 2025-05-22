Bill allowing local universities to offer four-year degrees passes State Senate

The Oklahoma Senate passed a bill that would allow four local universities to offer four-year degrees and duplicate their offerings.

The State Senate passed Senate Bill 701, which would remove degree restrictions at NSU’s Broken Arrow and Muskogee campuses as well as at OSU-Tulsa and Langston University in Tulsa.

The bill would also allow OSU-Tulsa to offer the same courses as Langston University’s Tulsa campus.

Langston University expressed disappointment at the bill’s passage.

“Langston University is disappointed in the passage of Senate Bill 701. This legislation poses significant challenges for smaller institutions like Langston University and specifically our campus in Tulsa.

The passage of SB 701 serves to disrupt the progress made in Tulsa by introducing unnecessary duplication of programs and systemic inefficiencies which will impact all institutions.

Despite these challenges, Langston University remains steadfast. We will continue to serve our students with excellence, advocate for access to higher education, and persist in our commitment to transforming lives through education.”

NSU President Rodney Hanley says Senate Bill 701 is an important step in expanding access to higher education.

“Senate Bill 701 enhances rural and regional access to bachelor’s degrees, helping reduce the need for relocation or out-of-state migration for students seeking higher education opportunities closer to home.

Northeastern State University is one of Green Country’s largest employers and serves as an engine for economic development throughout Oklahoma.

With this legislation, NSU is now poised to fulfill the promise of local access to a public four-year degree in the fastest growing city in Oklahoma!”

OSU-Tulsa has yet to provide a statement on the bill.