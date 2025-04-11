Bill moving through the State Capitol would limit virtual learning days.

Oklahoma State Capitol A bill moving through the State Capitol that would limit virtual learning days for Oklahoma students is closer to becoming law. (Skyler Cooper)
By Matt Hutson

A bill moving through the State Capitol that would limit virtual learning days for Oklahoma students is closer to becoming law.

Senate Bill 758 passed out of committee this week. The proposed legislation would establish strict circumstances before a district can use a virtual learning day. The bill would also limit public schools to two virtual learning days per academic year.

Supporters of the bill say too many virtual learning days are being used in too many districts, and the impacts of not being in a classroom are showing in students academic performance. Opponents say the use of virtual learning days is a matter of local control and school boards can best decide when a virtual learning is needed.

The bill now heads to the State House for consideration.


0
Comments on this article
0
On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!