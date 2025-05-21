‘Billy and Tina’ arrive in Tulsa

Tulsa Zoo Billy and Tina (Tulsa Zoo)
By Steve Berg

Billy and Tina, the two Asian elephants from the Los Angeles Zoo that have sparked a huge controversy, have now arrived in Tulsa.

The Tulsa Zoo says the two elephants arrived here safely after a 26-hour road trip, including food and water stops, during which officials say the animals were calm and ate and drank well.

The elephants having been making headlines for weeks now, because animals activists, including some high-profile celebrities like Cher, have held protests and filed lawsuits, saying that zoos in general are too small for elephants and saying that the animals should go to an animal sanctuary instead.

The Tulsa Zoo has been in the process of improving and expanding its elephant exhibit, which will have roughly 3 times the yard space of the Los Angeles Zoo and will reportedly be the largest of its kind in North America, but those against the move say that’s still not good enough.

Tulsa Zoo officials say Billy and Tina will spend the next several weeks building bonds with their new care team and meeting the Tulsa Zoo’s elephant herd after the standard quarantine period.

Steve Berg

Steve Berg

Anchor

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!