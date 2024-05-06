Bixby crash sends Haskell motorcyclist to Saint Francis

OHP

By Glenn Schroeder

Inattentive driving gets the blame for a Sunday night crash involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck near Bixby.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports a Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 74-year-old John Binney of Leonard, was crossing US Highway 64 to go south on 145th East Avenue.

According to OHP, Binney failed to yield to oncoming traffic and was struck by the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was identified as 20-year-old Zachary Baltzer of Haskell.

Baltzer was rushed to Saint Francis Hospital in stable condition with head, trunk, and leg injuries.


Anchor

