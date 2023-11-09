Bixby developers break ground for new pickleball center

Groundbreaking was held today for the ‘Court and Commons’ pickleball center in Bixby.

Owner Josh Juarez says the 29-thousand square foot development is a much larger venture than his current business, Josh’s Sno Shack.

“I heard a quote the other day about, if you’re equally terrified and excited, you’re probably doing something worth doing, and that’s what I feel right now,” he said.

It’s set to happen fast, with the opening scheduled for summer of next year.

He says they’ll have 8 indoor pickleball courts, one outdoor court, a food hall, and an outdoor green space with yard games.

Courts and Commons will be located a couple of blocks northwest of the intersection of 121st and Memorial.

He says it’s ideally located to draw customers from Bixby, Broken Arrow, and south Tulsa.





