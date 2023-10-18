Bixby high school student killed in car crash

A 15-year-old girl died as the result of a car crash Tuesday evening, Tulsa police confirmed.

Officers said the victim was a passenger in the car that was struck at 121st and Yale.

KRMG has obtained a letter sent to parents and staff identifying the victim as a sophomore at Bixby High School.

In the letter, district leaders said 15-year-old Kinsey Wright passed away overnight.

The district said Kinsey’s mother is a teacher at Bixby Middle School and her older brother graduated from Bixby last year.

BPS said support would be made available to students and staff struggling with the tragic loss.

A GoFundMe was created to raise money for the family.

According to that fundraiser, Kinsey was on her way to soccer practice when the crash happened.

Police said the cause of the crash is under investigation.