Bixby Public Schools to maintain curriculum amid statewide changes

BIXBY, Okla. — In his Summer 2024 Update Message, Bixby Superintendent Rob Miller shared his plan to maintain Bixby Public Schools’ (BPS) current curriculum. This decision follows the new requirement issued by State Superintendent Ryan Walters to incorporate the Bible as an instructional resource.

“First and foremost, the district vigorously defends the rights of students and employees to pray and worship at school. Students are already permitted to bring Bibles or other religious texts to school and worship,” said Miller in his message.

Miller cited a Supreme Court ruling from 1969 as a guide for the district’s decision which states, “Students do not shed their constitutional rights to freedom of speech or expression at the schoolhouse gate.”

In his message, Superintendent Miller stated “The district agrees with Mr. Walters on the importance of studying the role of religion in historical and cultural contexts. However, we also maintain that teaching any specific religious doctrine or ideology is not part of the current state standards.”

The district affirmed the decision to keep the current BPS curriculum unchanged, as it provides continuity and stability for students and staff.

Bixby Public Schools is aligned with the state-approved social studies curriculum in the current Oklahoma State Academic Standards (OSAS), according to Superintendent Miller.

The current OSAS was adopted in 2019 and recognizes the significance of religion’s influence on world history. Superintendent Miller and the BPS district affirmed their commitment to upholding these standards.

While many school districts begin to adjust their curriculums, Superintendent Miller reassured the district that Bixby schools will remain as they were, with only minor changes to student policies taking place for the next school year.