Blake Shelton coming to Tulsa for All for the Hall concert

2023 CMT Music Awards – Red Carpet AUSTIN, TEXAS - APRIL 02: (L-R) Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani attend the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for CMT) (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for CMT)

TULSA, Okla. — Blake Shelton is coming back home to Oklahoma, and bringing a few friends.

The BOK Center announced Blake will be performing on Saturday, March 30. Blake will be in Tulsa for BOK’s All for the Hall concert.

The concert benefiting the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum and its education programs will feature an “all-star Okie lineup,” including Country Music Hall of Fame member Ronnie Dunn, Tony Award-winner Kristin Chenoweth, ACM and CMA nominee Wade Hayes and fan-favorite songwriters/performers The Swon Brothers.

The BOK Center says more artists will be announced soon.

“I can’t think of a better place than Oklahoma for the next All for the Hall show,” Shelton said. “Oklahoma and country music are synonymous, and members of the Country Music Hall of Fame include some of our most iconic stars, from Ronnie Dunn to Garth, Reba, and Vince Gill, to name a few. I’m thrilled to be hosting this show in my home state!”

“It speaks volumes when an artist of Blake Shelton’s stature supports our museum’s educational programs so wholeheartedly and so generously,” said Kyle Young, chief executive officer for the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. “We’re immensely grateful not only to Blake but also to Ronnie, Kristin, Wade, the Swon Brothers and others for giving their ‘all for the Hall,’ and for helping us continue to educate our many audiences about the enduring cultural value of country music.”

Tickets will go on sale Friday, Jan. 26 at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available HERE.

This will be the first time an All for the Hall benefit show will happen in Oklahoma. All proceeds will go to the nonprofit museum’s education initiatives.

To learn more about how the museum’s programs, click HERE.