Blue Whale Park to close for renovations Tuesday

CATOOSA, Okla. — Blue Whale Park in Catoosa will be closed for renovations starting Tuesday.

But now, due to safety concerns, this upcoming weekend will be the last chance to visit Blue Whale Park for the season.

The City of Catoosa said construction began on March 24 and the Park will be disassembled and stored for future relocation.

Blue Whale gifts can still be purchased at the D.W. Correll Museum. The gift shop is open on Tuesday and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Wednesday, Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You can find the full plans for Blue Whale Park by clicking here.