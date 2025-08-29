Blue Whale Park to close for renovations Tuesday

Catoosa Blue Whale Blue Whale Park in Catoosa will be closed for renovations starting Tuesday.
By Matt Hutson

Blue Whale Park in Catoosa will be closed for renovations starting Tuesday.

Due to safety concerns, this upcoming weekend will be the last chance to visit Blue Whale Park for the season. The City of Catoosa said construction initially began on March 24 and the Ark will be disassembled and stored for future relocation.

Blue Whale gifts can still be purchased at the D.W. Correll Museum. The gift shop is open on Tuesday and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Wednesday, Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You can find the full plans for Blue Whale Park by clicking here.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!