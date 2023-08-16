Bodies believed to be mother, son missing since 2021 found near Turley

Glenda “Cookie” Parton and Dwayne Selby

By Skyler Cooper

Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado announced Wednesday afternoon that two bodies found near 56th Street North and Lewis are believed to be those of Dwayne Selby and his mother, Glenda “Cookie” Parton.

Parton, Selby and Jack Grimes all went missing in October of 2021.

Grimes’s remains were found shortly after their disappearance, but deputies could not locate Selby and Parton. Sheriff Regalado said the remains found Tuesday are in the same area.

Sheriff Regalado said the case is now a triple homicide investigation.

The sheriff said DNA analysis will be done to verify their identities, but he said items found near the bodies give them confidence that the remains belong to Selby and Parton.

Shortly after Grimes and Selby went missing, authorities said Parton had gone out to find her son, but never returned.

Sheriff Regalado said the remains were found after recent tips to investigators.

Skyler Cooper

Skyler Cooper

KRMG Afternoon News Host

On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-460-1033

    On Fire At 40

    A look at some of the biggest albums with the artists who recorded them

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!