TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) said a body was found near 11th and Garnett on Sunday.

According to TPD, they were called out around 7 p.m. for a possible body in the woods by an encampment near 11th and Garnett.

When officers arrived, they found the body of a man who appeared to be in his late 20s or early 30s.

Police have not released any details thus far.