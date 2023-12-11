Body of hunter recovered from Sooner Lake by Oklahoma Game Wardens

KINGFISHER, Okla. — An Oklahoma State University student was found dead at Sooner Lake Sunday morning.

According to Oklahoma Game Wardens and a post on the Oklahoma Game Wardens Facebook page, the 23-year-old man died while duck hunting at Sooner Lake.

Tonight we are reporting an unfortunate incident that occurred on Sooner Lake this morning. According to dispatched... Posted by Oklahoma Game Wardens on Sunday, December 10, 2023

The post said according to dispatched information, the man went out to retrieve a duck and hit a drop-off. Afterward, water overcame the man’s waders and he did not return to the surface.