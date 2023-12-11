Body of hunter recovered from Sooner Lake by Oklahoma Game Wardens

Sooner Lake (Oklahoma Game Wardens)

By Ben Morgan

KINGFISHER, Okla. — An Oklahoma State University student was found dead at Sooner Lake Sunday morning.

According to Oklahoma Game Wardens and a post on the Oklahoma Game Wardens Facebook page, the 23-year-old man died while duck hunting at Sooner Lake.

The post said according to dispatched information, the man went out to retrieve a duck and hit a drop-off. Afterward, water overcame the man’s waders and he did not return to the surface.

