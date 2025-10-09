Body of missing college student found, Purcell man arrested

Cameron Lewis (left) was arrested in connection with the death of Nathaniel Musil (right) who went missing last week.

CUSTER COUNTY, Okla. -- A Purcell man has been arrested in connection with the death of missing Southwestern Oklahoma State University student, Nathaniel Musil.

Musil, an 18-year old college student was reported missing last week, and police began searching a wooded area near Veteran’s Lake in Sulphur. During the search, which was conducted by numerous law enforcement agencies, including the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations, the body of an adult male was found deceased and was positively identified as Musil.

Police discovered an altercation had occurred between Musil and Cameron Lewis just before the student went missing. Lewis was arrested today in connection with Musil’s death and was booked into the Custer County jail.

The US Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Oklahoma will determine official charges.