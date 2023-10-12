BOK Center announces P!NK to perform in concert on November 28

P!nk is coming to the BOK Center

By Ben Morgan

TULSA, Okla. — Award-winning pop artist P!NK is coming to Tulsa on November 28.

The concert date was announced this morning by Tulsa’s BOK Center.

More information on tickets and opening acts will be available at BOKCenter.com.

Ben Morgan

Ben Morgan

News Editor

On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-460-1033

    On Fire At 40

    A look at some of the biggest albums with the artists who recorded them

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!