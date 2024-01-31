Bond set at $5 million for suspect in Tulsa woman’s homicide

Accused: Christopher Morland, left, is accused in the death of his wife of less than one month, Cassidy Ritchie. (Tulsa Police Department )

TULSA, Okla. — Chris Morland, who Tulsa Police have named as a suspect in the homicide of 39-year-old Cassidy Ritchie, is now being held on a $5 million bond on a pending first-degree murder charge out of Tulsa County.

The Tulsa County DA’s office says it is awaiting the police reports to review.

Both the mother and the oldest son of the victim were in courtroom #173 for Tuesday morning’s bond hearing at the Tulsa County Courthouse.

However, Morland waived his appearance and the judge set the bond at $5 million upon recommendation from the ADA that it be set at that amount, or no bond.

Cheryl Ritchie, the victim’s mother, believes Morland should be held without bond.

The family said they’re planning a “Celebration of Life” on Sunday, Feb. 4 at the Rosebowl Event Center on 11th Street in Tulsa. They are inviting the public to attend. On Friday at 2 p.m. they are organizing a tribute to her by gathering near the spot close to the area where her car was found near the I don’t care Bar and Grill.