Born & Raised Music Festival going on through the weekend in Pryor

PRYOR, Okla. — The Born & Raised Music Festival is currently underway in Pryor, located at 1421 West 450 Road.

Event organizers say it is an all-age event and all attendees are required to purchase a full-price ticket regardless of age. They encourage parents to being heat protection for children.

On Thursday, the headliner will be the Treaty Oak Revival with along with other performers including Bayker Blankenship and The Castellows.

Friday’s headliner is Cody Jinks. Saturday’s will be Parker McCollum.

Tickets for the festival are currently on sale. To purchase, you can click here.

The festival goes until Saturday, September 13. You can read below to see the full list of performers. For more information, you can go here.