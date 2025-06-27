Bristow plans to crack down on junk vehicles in yards

Bristow welcome sign Courtesy: Fox 23
By Steve Berg

Starting July 1st, the City of Bristow says it will start actively enforcing a city ordinance that prohibits junk vehicles, and large vehicles parts like engines and transmissions, from being visible in yards.

City officials say residents will get a warning, and if it’s not moved in 10 days, the car and/or parts will be moved.

The residents will have to pay for the removal and storage to get it back, or else it could be sold within 30 days.

Comments are mixed on social media.

One person stated that “tyranny is everywhere.”

But others said they’re tired of neighborhoods looking like junk yards and wish their city would have the same kind of enforcement.

Steve Berg

Steve Berg

Anchor

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!