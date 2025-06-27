Bristow plans to crack down on junk vehicles in yards

Starting July 1st, the City of Bristow says it will start actively enforcing a city ordinance that prohibits junk vehicles, and large vehicles parts like engines and transmissions, from being visible in yards.

City officials say residents will get a warning, and if it’s not moved in 10 days, the car and/or parts will be moved.

The residents will have to pay for the removal and storage to get it back, or else it could be sold within 30 days.

Comments are mixed on social media.

One person stated that “tyranny is everywhere.”

But others said they’re tired of neighborhoods looking like junk yards and wish their city would have the same kind of enforcement.