Broken Arrow City Council approves agreement for building of Municipal Services Building

City of Broken Arrow Seal of the City of Broken Arrow
By FOX23.com News Staff

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Broken Arrow City Council last week approved a professional consultant agreement with a firm for the construction documents of a new Municipal Services Building.

The vote was unanimous to proceed into schematic design, design development, construction documents and to go through bidding and construction with Selser Scheafer Architects, also known as Narrate Design.

In August, the city council accepted a recommendation for the new Municipal Services Building to be located in the northeast corner at the intersection of Main and Washington Street.

The revised total contract amount with Narrate Design is $1,534,074.

