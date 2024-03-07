Broken Arrow City Council approves two items for construction of amphitheater

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The amphitheater project in Broken Arrow has taken one step closer to becoming a reality following the recent Broken Arrow City Council meeting on Tuesday.

Two items were approved by councilors for the Sunset at Broken Arrow Amphitheater.

Councilors approved a site plan for the 12,500-seat venue that includes renderings, a traffic study, and a noise assessment.

The City also agreed to sell over 15 acres of land to Sunset at Broken Arrow for over $577,000.

Construction is set to begin this summer following these approvals.

Events Park will be closed to the public soon to prepare for the development of the amphitheater.

