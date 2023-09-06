Broken Arrow city manager responds to viral video of police officer appearing to pepper spray dog

Over the Labor Day weekend, video of a Broken Arrow police officer appearing to pepper spray a dog went viral on social media.

According to the witness who recorded the video, the dog jumped into the officer’s patrol vehicle as he prepared for his shift in the driveway of his home.

In a portion of the video shared online , the officer can be seen following the dog - what appears to be an English Bulldog - around his patrol vehicle. The officer can be seen reaching for his utility belt and spraying something, presumably pepper spray, on the dog.

The witness claimed the officer also tased the animal.

The Broken Arrow Police Department said the department’s Office of Professional Standards is investigating.

Broken Arrow City Manager Michael Spurgeon responded to the controversial video during the BA Breakdown segment on the KRMG Afternoon News with Skyler Cooper Tuesday.

“I have seen portions of the video and I’ll be honest with you I am very concerned about what I saw.” Spurgeon said. “That being said, the chief [Broken Arrow Police Chief Brandon Berryhill] has assured me that this matter is being investigated.

Spurgeon said it’s possible a report was also filed with the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office.

KRMG asked if Spurgeon considered what he saw to be animal abuse.

“I didn’t see enough to actually draw a conclusion... I’d like to see the whole video quite frankly.” Spurgeon responded. “As the person that is the city manager that ultimately may have to make a decision, I like all the facts and all the information about the incident to be complete and presented to me so that way I’m looking at it just as that, for the first time, as doing my job as city manager should it come to that.”

Listen to Spurgeon’s complete comments here

The witness who recorded the video declined to speak with KRMG on the record.