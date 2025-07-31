Broken Arrow dentist will pay more than $500,000 to state after false claims allegations

Oklahoma Attorney General seal Courtesy: State of Oklahoma
By Steve Berg

A Broken Arrow dentist is paying the state hundreds of thousands of dollars in a legal settlement, after allegations of shady billing practices.

The State Attorney General’s Office says Rocky Cullens allegedly submitted false claims to SoonerCare, by double-billing and upcoding patient appointments, billing excess units of anesthesia, and billing for tobacco counseling for non-tobacco users.

The Attorney General’s Office points out these are still only allegations and that no liability was determined, but they say Cullens has agreed to pay more than $354,703.84 he received in claims and more than $177,351.92 in penalties, to resolve the matter.

