Broken Arrow Expressway narrows to one lane near Downtown Tulsa

Broken Arrow Expressway narrowed to one lane for the next 30 days near Downtown (Oklahoma Department of Transportation)

TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma Department of Transportation says a road work project will begin Thursday on the Broken Arrow Expressway and last for the next 30 days.

ODOT says East and Westbound SH-51/US-64/Broken Arrow Expwy will be narrowed to one lane in each direction between Lewis Ave. and the US-75 junction beginning at 9 a.m., Thursday, June 8, for approximately 30 days, weather permitting.

The closure is necessary to place concrete near bridges within the work zone.

Drivers should also be aware of a new traffic pattern beginning Saturday, June 10.

Once the new traffic pattern is established, the following ramps will be closed for approximately 60 days:

The westbound SH-51 ramp to northbound US-75 (southeast corner of the Inner Dispersal Loop) will be closed.

The westbound SH-51 on-ramp from 13th Pl. near Utica Ave. will be closed.

The eastbound SH-51 off-ramp to Utica Ave. will be closed.

The eastbound SH-51 on-ramp from 14th St. and the westbound on-ramp from 15th St. will remain closed.

Drivers are urged to use extra caution throughout the work zone and expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

This road work is just part of an approximately $15 million project between Peoria Ave. and Lewis Ave. that ODOT says will completely resurface the highway in this area as well as add new shoulders and barrier wall in the median.

The Oklahoma Transportation Commission awarded the contract for this project to Sherwood Construction Inc. in August 2022.