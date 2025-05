BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow Fire Department is on scene of a major natural gas line break on 23rd Street.

BAFD said 23rd Street is closed from Granger Street to 51st Street.

BAFD said there is a decent sized gas leak in an old barn nearby.

