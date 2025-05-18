Broken Arrow High School graduation rescheduled due to potential for severe weather

The Broken Arrow High School commencement set for Monday evening has been rescheduled due to the potential for severe storms.

The district has moved the graduation ceremony to Tuesday, May 20th.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and graduation will begin at 7 p.m. at the high school football stadium.

Project Graduation has also been moved to Tuesday.

“Seniors will be excused from attendance at school tomorrow, Monday, May 19, unless they are at risk of failing a class and need to prepare for and take final exams. Seniors who attend school tomorrow should follow their normal schedule. Seniors will also be excused on Tuesday - graduation day – and Wednesday if in attendance at Project Graduation." BAPS said in a social media post.

Forecasters at the National Weather Service said storms, some of which may be severe, are likely Monday afternoon and evening.

FOX23 and KRMG Chief Meteorologist James Aydelott said the best chance for storms in eastern Oklahoma will be between 5 p.m. Monday and 2 a.m. Tuesday.

