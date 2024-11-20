Broken Arrow installing new ‘Gateway Signs’

Broken Arrow will soon be rolling out the welcome mat in the form of 14 new ‘gateway signs.’

The 14 signs include large and medium wall-type signs, and then a third, smaller design with a pole and attached plaque.

They’ll be placed at various key arterial roads going into Broken Arrow, based on traffic volume data.

Phase one will include signs at Aspen and Concord, Olive and Albany, Houston and Garnett, and Washington and Garnett.

The money for the project comes from the 2018 General Obligation Bond.

Construction will start before the end of the year.