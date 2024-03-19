Broken Arrow launches micro-transit pilot program

Broken Arrow Transit is now available to the public.

The micro-transit pilot program is a way for people to get around town conveniently and affordably, according to the City of Broken Arrow.

The program is operated by MetroLink Tulsa, formerly known as Tulsa Transit and you get a ride by using the GoPass app or calling 918-982-6882.

Broken Arrow Transit is available to people in a 20-square-mile designated pilot program area.

Broken Arrow Transit Map (City of Broken Arrow)

Get more information here

You can hail a ride from 8am to 5pm Monday through Friday. It’ll cost you $1.75 for a 3-hour ticket or $3.50 for an all-day pass. The City of Broken Arrow said discounts are available.

The fleet of vehicles for this new program are all electric. The city used a grant to purchase four Mustang Mach-E cars and a para-transit van that can accommodate wheelchairs. The grant also paid for charging stations for the vehicles.

“With Broken Arrow Transit, our goal is to improve residents’ quality of life by creating an efficient, affordable, and sustainable public transportation system that is easily accessible for all,” said Mayor Debra Wimpee. “This program allows people to get where they need to go—be it the doctor, grocery store, or restaurant—for a minimal cost.”

City officials said this new service will replace the 508 Broken Arrow Connection route in Broken Arrow, but the 900 Downtown Tulsa to Broken Arrow route will continue.

Read more from the City of Broken Arrow below.

This new transportation option is the result of the year-long Broken Arrow Transit Study, which was completed in 2022. The study revealed that 27 percent of Broken Arrow households have limited access to one or fewer vehicles. Fifteen percent of the city’s population is elderly, eight percent of the population lives in poverty and seven percent are disabled.

“I’m excited about bringing curb-to-curb service to our residents,” Spurgeon said. “Broken Arrow Transit is a direct result of the collaboration between the city and its citizens, through a public survey and public meetings. As a result of the public’s participation, a clear need for a better and more convenient public transportation model in BA was identified, and that model is what we now provide.”

City staff explored various funding options and secured a $500,000 Congested Mitigation and Air Quality grant through the federal government in partnership with the Indian Nations Council of Governments [INCOG]. The grant funded the purchase of four Mustang Mach-E automobiles and a para-transit van that will accommodate wheelchairs. The grant also covered the cost of charging stations for the all-electric vehicles.