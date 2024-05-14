Broken Arrow looking for missing 20-year-old with seizure disorder

Michael Roberts III (Broken Arrow Police Department)

By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Broken Arrow Police Department (BAPD) said they’re looking for a 20-year-old who hasn’t been heard from in two weeks.

BAPD said Michael Roberts III has not been heard from in two weeks.

According to BAPD, Roberts has a seizure disorder.

Roberts is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs around 180 pounds. He also has a “Superman” tattoo on his right hand and a thumb that is disfigured from a dog bite.

BAPD said he is last known to drive a burgundy Nissan Titan with a paper tag.

BAPD also said area hospitals have been checked, as well as his last known address.

If you see him, you should call 911.

Ben Morgan

Ben Morgan

News Editor

