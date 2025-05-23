Broken Arrow Police find explosive device during early morning traffic stop

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A routine traffic stop in Broken Arrow overnight results in a call to the Bomb Squad.

Police say, just after midnight Friday, they pulled over a car going the wrong way on the Westbound Kenosha exit ramp off the Broken Arrow Expressway.

During a search, police found a PVC pipe sealed with end caps and a visible fuse.

The Tulsa Bomb Squad was called in to detonate the explosive, and it was safely destroyed.

The driver was arrested for an outstanding felony warrant and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A female passenger was also arrested.

No word yet on additional charges for possession of the pipe bomb.