Broken Arrow Police identify the recruit who died during training at the academy

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Broken Arrow Police Department has identified the recruit who died during the second day of training at the academy.

He was identified as 40-year-old Franklin Leinen.

Police say that at the end of the day, recruits were scheduled for physical training. During the training, Leinen showed signs of a potential medical emergency.

Instructors immediately responded and began life-saving measures. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

“All of our recruits go through a comprehensive screening process that involves a full medical evaluation to ensure that they are fit to participate in the academy”, said Broken Arrow Police Department Chief Lance Arnold.

Broken Arrow Police have asked the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation to conduct a full independent investigation of the facts and circumstances leading up to the incident.

Police say their biggest focus is to make sure they are providing support for his family, his friends, and his colleagues who knew him.

Chaplains and counselors are at the training center today.

Oklahoma State Republican Representative Ross Ford shared his condolences for the passing of cadet Leinen.

“Words cannot truly express the depth of sadness at learning of this death,” Ford said. “To have someone taken at the very prime of their life right as they are realizing a dream is an incredibly hard loss. I admire Cadet Leinen for his dedication and his calling. Only the good Lord can bring comfort during a time such as this. I pray the family and friends of Cadet Leinen experience the peace that passes our own understanding.”

Ford, who is a retired police officer, extended his condolences to Leinen’s fellow cadets and to the instructors and others at the Broken Arrow Police Department and other responding agencies. He praised the response of Broken Arrow first responders for acting quickly in the assistance during the emergency.

The Broken Arrow Express Futbal also shared a message of condolences as Leinen was the father of two players on the team. Their statement reads:

We are devastated to learn of the passing of the father of two of our young players. He passed away yesterday unexpectedly while training to serve his community as a police officer.

Two children have lost their daddy. Please join us in praying for this family during this unimaginable time.

We will share any support initiatives that may be created to support this family.