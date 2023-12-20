Broken Arrow Police look for suspect involved in three-car crash

Broken Arrow Police search for suspect involved in three-car crash (Broken Arrow Police Department)

By Ben Morgan

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow Police are searching for a suspect involved in a three-car crash near the intersection of Kenosha Street and Aspen Avenue on the north side of the intersection.

There was property damage to all three vehicles involved.

The suspect fled westbound on Kenosha Street after the crash.

The suspect’s car is believed to be a 2007 Chevrolet Malibu with extensive front-end damage.

The driver of the car was described as a white woman.

If you may have witnessed the crash or can help identify the suspect or their car, you are asked to send any information to Traffic Accident Investigator A. Stanton at astanton@brokenarrow.gov or call 918-451-8200, extension 8259.

Broken Arrow Police search for suspect involved in three-car crash (Broken Arrow Police Department)

Broken Arrow Police provided photos of the suspect’s car after the crash.

Ben Morgan

Ben Morgan

News Editor

On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    More From 103.3 The Eagle

    On Fire At 40

    A look at some of the biggest albums with the artists who recorded them

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!