Suspect accused of strangling and assaulting victim with hatchet is in custody

Aaron Martin is suspected to have assaulted a victim with a hatchet and to have strangled her (Broken Arrow Police Department Facebook Page)

By Ben Morgan

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Update: Broken Arrow Police confirm that Aaron Martin has been found and is now in custody.

Police in Broken Arrow are searching for a man accused of strangling and assaulting a victim with a hatchet.

Broken Arrow Police claim 41-year-old Aaron Martin assaulted the victim with a hatchet and strangled her.

UPDATE The Broken Arrow Police Department has arrested Aaron Martin in Broken Arrow this morning. He faces charges of...

Posted by Broken Arrow Police Department on Tuesday, October 24, 2023

Martin does not own a vehicle, police say.

According to a Facebook Post, Martin is currently facing domestic assault and battery by strangulation and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Police say if you believe you have seen Martin or know where he is to contact Detective Rademacher at 918-451-8200, ext. 8731.

