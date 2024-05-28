Broken Arrow police looking for suspect in auto-pedestrian collision, victim in critical condition

Broken Arrow police search for suspect in auto-pedestrian collision (Broken Arrow Police Department)

By Skyler Cooper

Broken Arrow police said they’re looking for a suspect after a person was hit by a car in a parking lot near Hillside Drive and Lynn Lane.

BAPD said it happened at about 4pm Tuesday at the Slim Chickens restaurant.

Police said it appeared the suspect intentionally tried to hit the victim with the vehicle. The victim has significant injuries and was last known to be in critical condition, according to police.

Officers are looking for a dark gray Infiniti Q50 sedan.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call 911.


Skyler Cooper

Skyler Cooper

KRMG Afternoon News Host

On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033
    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!