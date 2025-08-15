Broken Arrow Police make drug bust at Tulsa home

Broken Arrow drug bust Courtesy: Broken Arrow Police Dept.
By Steve Berg

Broken Arrow Police say they made a sizable drug bust this week.

It was actually at a Tulsa residence, they say, but they didn’t give an exact address.

They say their Special Investigations Unit served a search warrant at the residence, where they say they recovered close to 570 grams of marijuana and nearly 400 grams of psychedelic mushrooms.

They say they also recovered two handguns, numerous THC cartridges, and what looks to be dozens of $100 bills (pictured above).

They say one suspect was arrested.

Steve Berg

Steve Berg

Anchor

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!