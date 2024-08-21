Broken Arrow police officer fired after public intoxication arrest

The Broken Arrow Police Department confirmed an officer was fired after he was arrested in Oklahoma City in June.

According to an arrest report, Oklahoma City police were called to the Omni Hotel on June 13th where Braden Watts was staying. An officer described Watts as “drunk and belligerent.”

The officer said hotel staff decided to kick Watts out of his room and asked him to leave the hotel. The police report said Watts refused to leave and was uncooperative with officers.

OKCPD said Watts told them he was a police officer in Broken Arrow.

Officers said Watts was beating on the window of the police car he’d been placed in and complained about his handcuffs being too tight. The arresting officer said he agreed to loosen the cuffs, but said Watts refused to get back in the car and ended up in a physical struggle with officers.

During that struggle, officers said Watts hit his head on the cage inside the police car, causing a minor cut.

Police said Watts was checked out at the hospital and was later arrested for public intoxication.

According to the Broken Arrow Police Department’s Facebook page , Watts graduated from the police academy in August 2023.

BAPD confirmed to KRMG Watts was terminated following his arrested.

The Broken Arrow Police Department sent the following statement to KRMG in response to a request for information:

“We can confirm that former Officer Watt was employed with the Broken Arrow Police Department. An internal investigation was conducted in reference to the arrest of former Officer Watts by the Oklahoma City Police Department. At the conclusion of the internal investigation, former Officer Watts was terminated from the Broken Arrow Police Department. Any inquiries in relation to the arrest or investigation need to be forwarded to the Oklahoma City Police Department.”

So far this year, seven police officers have left the Broken Arrow Police Department following internal investigations into their actions. Five of those officers were fired, one resigned and one retired.











