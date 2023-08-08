Broken Arrow police say a man armed with a shovel was shot while breaking into a relative’s home

Broken Arrow Police Department (Skyler Cooper)

By April Hill

Police in Broken Arrow say they were called to a home near Albany and 177th E. Ave. around 1:30 Tuesday morning for a domestic disturbance.

Arriving officers located 51-year-old Dustin Personette inside the home with a gunshot wound.

Police later determined that Personette is related to the person inside the home.

Officers say he was experiencing a mental health event, and broke into the home armed with a shovel, before being shot by the homeowner.

The homeowner has not been arrested and continues to cooperate with the investigation.

Personette was transported to an area hospital and is listed in stable condition.

He faces charges of 1st Degree Burglary.

April Hill

April Hill

News Director/Anchor

On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-460-1033

    On Fire At 40

    A look at some of the biggest albums with the artists who recorded them

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!